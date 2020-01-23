  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 15:35:04 IST

Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday started shooting for her upcoming film "Durgavati".

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is presenting the horror thriller, shared a picture from the sets as the film went on floors.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to avoid plastic use

In the image, Bhumi is seen seeking blessings from the Goddess.

"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

"Durgavati" is being directed by G. Ashok. It is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu film "Bhaagamathie".

Bhumi too posted the same image on social media.

"With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) #AshokG sir @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @mahieg Let's do this," she captioned the photograph.

Related Topics

NewsRishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

Rishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

NewsJessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

Jessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

NewsCody Simpson opens up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson opens up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus

NewsGrammy Awards 2020: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes pledge to strip down if they win

Grammy Awards 2020: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes pledge to strip down if they win

NewsMatt Damon to reunite with 'Ford v Ferrari' director

Matt Damon to reunite with 'Ford v Ferrari' director

News'Miss Americana' Trailer: Taylor Swift finds her voice in much-awaited Netflix documentary

'Miss Americana' Trailer: Taylor Swift finds her voice in much-awaited Netflix documentary

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest