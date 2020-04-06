Bhumi's social distancing tips for Madhya Pradesh kids through video calls

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is giving social distancing tips to hundreds of children in Madhya Pradesh via video calls.

She said: "The terms social distancing and self-isolation needs to be hammered into the minds of every individual of this vast country because such things are a privilege in a densely populated nation like ours. I decided that I will speak to all the children and the faculty and authorities of the institute through video calling facilities to discuss about COVID-19 and the threat it poses to every one of us."

Bhumi has been supporting Abhyudaya Ashram, a home and school for abandoned, socially backward and underprivileged children, including girls rescued from prostitution for nearly three years now.

The Morena-based school was established in 1992 to fight the prostitution of girls in the valley and has expanded into housing boys too. The school looks to open up job opportunities for the children thus empowering them and also providing a better future to them.

She added: "I have been speaking to each and every member of the ashram and telling them about the do's and don'ts at this time of crisis."

The "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actress says she intends to keep as many of my near and dear ones safe and protected.

"I'm hoping they will spread this message within their communities. The risk is high currently and we all have to do our bit to battle coronavirus and stop it from spreading further," she said.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The film also stars Konkana Sen Sharma.

