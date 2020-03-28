Bhumi urges India to participate in Earth Hour

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 20:38:40 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) On Earth Hour on Saturday, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged India to contribute towards climate conservation. She says

"So, today from 8.30 pm - 9.30 pm, the world is going together observe the Earth Hour. It's that one hour where we switch off any non-essential lights, save on as much electricity as possible. I know we all are at home - isolated and we kind of re-connect with nature and give back. It's time to get on to a new journey of just trying to co-exist with nature. It is Earth hour and we must, must participate in it," said the actress.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

About 187 countries across the world are reportedly set to participate in Earth Hour.

