Bhumi urges India to participate in Earth Hour
On Earth Hour on Saturday, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged India to contribute towards climate conservation. She says
"So, today from 8.30 pm - 9.30 pm, the world is going together observe the Earth Hour. It's that one hour where we switch off any non-essential lights, save on as much electricity as possible. I know we all are at home - isolated and we kind of re-connect with nature and give back. It's time to get on to a new journey of just trying to co-exist with nature. It is Earth hour and we must, must participate in it," said the actress.
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., as a symbol of commitment to the planet.
About 187 countries across the world are reportedly set to participate in Earth Hour.
