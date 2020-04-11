  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani among YouTube stars in 'The Lockdown Rap'

Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani among YouTube stars in 'The Lockdown Rap'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 16:27:58 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli and Ashish Chanchlani are among a slew of Indian YouTube stars who feature in "The Lockdown Rap", a peppy track inspiring people to keep their morale high in the battle against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rap song is sung by SSD (Shubham) and is inspired by the "Asli hip hop" number in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film, Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

"The melody of the song is already hit but the lyrics are completely new. I am glad to be a part of this video which is our little contribution towards spreading awareness in society. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country. I urge people to stay at home and practice social distancing," Bhuvan Bam said.

Internet sensations Be YouNick, Mumbiker Nikhil, Harsh Beniwal, Tanmay Bhatt, Beer Biceps, Technical Guruji, Anmol Sachar, Kunal Chhabhria, and Akash Dodeja are among many others who feature in the video, shot individually by each artiste in their respective homes.

According to Ashish Chanchlani, it "is the best way to reach out to the masses and tell them how important it is to stay at home in a situation like this".

"When you listen to the lyrics it is relatable to our situation of lockdown. The music video gives out a very important message without being preachy and in the correct lingo like the line 'Saath Milkar Hatao Iss Haiwaan Ko'," Ashish said.

"The Lockdown Rap" is written by YouTubers Kunal Chhabhria and Anmol Sachar.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic