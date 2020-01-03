  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bidita Bag campaigns to stop violence against women

Bidita Bag campaigns to stop violence against women

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 19:06:25 IST

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bidita Bag has joined a campaign that highlights the importance of consent of women, and spreads awareness against rape.

The "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" actress took to Instagram on Friday to create a series of posts on Instagram that speak about the brutality of rape and how it affects a woman physically and emotionally.

She posted a picture posing as a victim of rape and wrote: "Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged, I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman. Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar".

The actress used the hashtags "#antirape #rape #rapesurvivor #violenceagainstwomen #victimblamimg #endrape #consent #consentissexy #nomeansno #stoprape" to support her post.

Bidita's effort comes in the wake of several reports of brutal rape and murder cases of women across the nation.

Incidentally on the work front, she is all set to shed her scorching image of her last Bollywood release, "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", and play the titular role in the biopic of social activist Daya Bai, which is slated to hit theatres in April.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsDeepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

NewsDeepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

NewsFans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

Fans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

NewsBigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

News'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Movie ReviewBombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewCats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Cats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsDeepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch