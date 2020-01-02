  1. Home
  Bidita Bag walks barefoot to prepare for role

Bidita Bag walks barefoot to prepare for role

02 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actors these days are prepared to go to any extent to get into the skin of their characters on screen. Consider "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" fame actress Bidita Bag. She chose to be barefoot while in Bhopal for acing the character of social worker Daya Bai in the latter's biopic.

Talking about her preparation for the role in the movie, Bidita shared: "It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. For media and people to love my character, I prepared really hard. It was not easy because I am not like her (Daya Bai). I was trying to find a body language, posture and voice command."

Daya Bai is a social activist from Kerala who works for the tribal people of central India. She is based in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and is currently working for the betterment of the Gond tribe. In the past, she had been associated with the Narmada Bachao Andolan.

The biopic based on her life is currently on the floors. Directed by Sree Varun, "Daya Bai" is expecting an April release this year. The film also features Avathesh Kumar, Nikita Mene, Prerana Gandhi, Raj Singh, Fareed Khan and Pankaj Kumar.

