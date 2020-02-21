Pop singer Justin Bieber was among the 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests who became victims of a data breach this week.

According to ZDNet, personal information including full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth were published on a hacking forum, following a security incident that took place last year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Justin Bieber thinks he can beat Tom Cruise easily

However, a representative from MGM Resorts told the publication that it quickly notified all impacted guests, adding: "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and various government agency officials were also named in the leaked files.

MGM has since launch an internal investigation into the breach.