Big B, Akshay, Alia among stars in COVID-19 awareness video

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 21:53:47 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor feature in a new special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times.

The video was shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday on social media. It has been made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the Chief Minister.

In the video, the stars talk about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.

The COVID-19 attack has been the most severe in Maharashtra among all states in India, with the number of positive cases crossing 50. So far, 191 coronavirus positive cases have been reported all over India with four deaths.

