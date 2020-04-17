  1. Home
  Big B at 'Sholay' premiere: 'Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi'

Big B at 'Sholay' premiere: 'Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi'

17 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) It's been 45 years since Ramesh Sippy's "Sholay" released, and the movie is still etched in our memories. On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had wooed the audience with his unforgettable performance as Jai in the cult film, took to Instagram and revisited "Sholay" memories.

He posted a black and white picture that shows him attending the film's premiere along with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan, who essayed the role of a widow.

"At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning," Big B recalled.

The 1975 blockbuster also starred Hema Malini, Dharmendra, late Sanjeev Kumar and late Amjad Khan. His role of the dacoit Gabbar Singh made Amjad Khan a screen phenomenon, and continues to be the biggest draw of "Sholay" even after all these years.

