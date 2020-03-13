  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan shares a poem on coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan shares a poem on coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan shares a poem on coronavirus (Pic. Courtesy: Amitabh's blog)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 11:04:54 IST

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has posted a video to share his views on coronavirus, with a dash of poetry.

The video starts with Big B addressing the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. He then recites a poem he penned. The gist of the poem pertains to the precautionary measures that people should take in the wake of the outbreak.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pictures of his Holi celebrations

In the video, Big B is seen giving basic advice on prevention, including washing hands and staying safe.

"Concerned about the COVID-19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe," wrote the actor.

View this post on Instagram

“बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब , केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस केयु कहस घर  म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस  ईर कहेन औ बीर कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !" ~ अब

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Related Topics

NewsRicha Chadha lends support to womens board for films, TV

Richa Chadha lends support to womens board for films, TV

NewsGet ready for 'Soul' searching as Disney and Pixar unveil the latest trailer of 'Soul'

Get ready for 'Soul' searching as Disney and Pixar unveil the latest trailer of 'Soul'

NewsIndias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant

Indias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant

NewsArmaan Malik to launch first English song

Armaan Malik to launch first English song

NewsAkshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed post coronavirus scare

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed post coronavirus scare

NewsNupur Sanon wins our hearts as she goes unplugged for her fans

Nupur Sanon wins our hearts as she goes unplugged for her fans

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'