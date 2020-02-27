Big B, Dia Mirza lend support to PETA founder's new book 'Animalkind'

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Ingrid Newkirk, who is the founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has come up with a new book, "Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion", and she has been receiving a lot of support from the celebrities across the world, including Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza.

"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened," Big B said.

"This is such a wonderful book," Dia said.

The book explores research into animal intelligence, feelings, and communication.

