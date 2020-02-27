Big B, Dia Mirza lend support to PETA founder's new book 'Animalkind'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 17:47:29 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Ingrid Newkirk, who is the founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has come up with a new book, "Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion", and she has been receiving a lot of support from the celebrities across the world, including Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza.

"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened," Big B said.

"This is such a wonderful book," Dia said.

The book explores research into animal intelligence, feelings, and communication.

