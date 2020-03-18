COVID-19 outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan gets 'Home Quarantined'
By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 15:50:08 IST
As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a "Home Quarantined" stamp on it.
The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected."
Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe.
The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.