Big B influence in Shreyas Talpade's COVID-19 awareness video

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade has created a video to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and his effort bears an influence of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who he considers a "huge inspiration".

The video features Shreyas' childhood friends, who are not from the film industry. Each of them has come up with their own thoughts and do their bit to spread the word. One of the friends even mimics Big B in the video.

"Sir Paisa Wapas Corona, When a group of childhood friends, who are not from the Film Industry or actors but who are Businessmen, Professionals & doing Jobs in different parts of the country & abroad, decided to be a part of a video, the results were not only delightful but also heart-warming," Shreyas captioned the video.

He further wrote: "I say this because we didn't have a script. We just had a thought & everyone chipped in with their own thoughts & ideas. But the way it has flowed proves that wherever we are & whatever we do...We will always remain Connected.

I've tried my best to do justice to everyone & at the same time keeping it compact & entertaining."

He even apologised in case people feel it's not up to the mark.

"To our Friendship & the bond that binds is together....forever. Enjoyyy. --SHREYAS TALPADE. PS - @amitabhbachchan Sir you've always been a HUGE inspiration to all of us & you continue to do that even in times of a Lockdown. Thank you Sir," Shreyas concluded.

--IANS

