Big B locks release date of 'Brahmastra: Part One'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The release date of Ayan Mukerji directorial "Brahmastra: Part One" has been changed quite a few times. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has "locked" its release date.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday: "BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor."

Actress Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film, also posted a video, recorded by her. The video features Amitabh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan.

The video begins with Ranbir talking about the film's delay. Ayan said, "I do have a date in mind". Then Big B asks "kya? (what)." The director shares the date. After which Amitabh says: "Dec 4, 2020. I am going to lock it."

Another highlight of the video is the time when the director refers to Alia as Ranbir's girlfriend. "Tell your girlfriend to stop recording. She is always recording something," Ayan said looking at Alia.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

--IANS

nn/rs/