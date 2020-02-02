  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B locks release date of 'Brahmastra: Part One'

Big B locks release date of 'Brahmastra: Part One'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 14:00:45 IST

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The release date of Ayan Mukerji directorial "Brahmastra: Part One" has been changed quite a few times. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has "locked" its release date.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday: "BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor."

Actress Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film, also posted a video, recorded by her. The video features Amitabh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan.

The video begins with Ranbir talking about the film's delay. Ayan said, "I do have a date in mind". Then Big B asks "kya? (what)." The director shares the date. After which Amitabh says: "Dec 4, 2020. I am going to lock it."

Another highlight of the video is the time when the director refers to Alia as Ranbir's girlfriend. "Tell your girlfriend to stop recording. She is always recording something," Ayan said looking at Alia.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

--IANS

nn/rs/

NewsSaif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

Saif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

NewsTune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

Tune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

News'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

NewsGuy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

NewsNaagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

FeatureRazia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Song Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Fashion & LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes