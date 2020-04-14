  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B: Never before one human has shown so much sympathy for another

Big B: Never before one human has shown so much sympathy for another

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 13:36:42 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus crisis, actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned his feelings on humans and humanity.

Big B shared a throwback image from his young days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image he posted alongside the old black-and-white picture, the thespian is seen signalling a phone with his hands.

"Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic.. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown.. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another.. there is but one common refrain on every lip.. be safe, be protected," he captioned the image.

The image currently has 450K likes on Instagram.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDemi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

NewsIs Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

NewsVideo: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

Video: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]