Big B pens poem urging citizens to cooperate during 21-day lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 13:51:04 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has penned a poem urging citizens to cooperate during the 21 days nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days to prevent further spreading of the COVID 19 pandemic in India.

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a self-penned poem on the subject. The veteran actor wrote on his blog: "the nation listens .. I listen and convert to verse .. its pathetically bad, but it is an attempt .."

Then he shared the poem written in Hindi, which reads: "Hath hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, sune adesh pradhan ka, sada tum aur hum, yeh bandish jo lagi hai, jeevdayee banegi, 21 dino ka sankalp nishchit corona dafnayegi."

Talking about the present situation of the country, the actor further wrote: "the stillness resounds .. sounds unheard heard , the birds and other .. a silent country .. now for another 21 days , isolated , in the homes, in the confines of room .. family discussion debate .. face timed in all , often within the stipulated metre distance from the CvD19 regulations .. for another 21 days be stipulated , with hope and prayer that it diminishes and dissolves away."

--IANS

abh/vnc

