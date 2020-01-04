Big B presents RJ Mantra's audio horror show 'Kaali Awaazein'

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has presented RJ-actor Mantra's audio horror show "Kaali Awaazein", which is based on India's most haunted places.

The ten-episode series has been enacted by more than 100 actors from all over India.

"It was a spooky experience creating this show, being an audio medium, every sound created a new fear, and even as creators we had sleepless nights, every rustle meant someone was watching over your shoulder," Mantra said.

Mantra has used special microphones to record people and sounds to ensure an 'immersive' experience.

"I've been playing with binaural sounds for long on my audio channel MnM Talkies, this time I've used it in a horror show, and it really gives you the shivers," he said.

Talking about working with Amitabh, Mantra said: "He is the best and to have him as our presenter places our show right on top. He has done a tremendous job and we are honoured to have him on board."

The show is available on Amazon's Audible SUNO.

