Big B recites father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem on hope

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 19:41:35 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) On Wednesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tried to spread some hope amid the ongoing health crisis triggered off by the COVID-19 pandemic. He recited a poem by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to inspire people.

"I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him," Big B tweeted.

He posted a video in which he is seen reciting the poem, which would aptly seem to describe the current situation of the world.

"Hai andheri raat par diva jalana kab mana hai, kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aayi, Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aayi," Big B recited the poem in the four-minute, 10-second video, accompanied by soothing music in the backdrop.

On Tuesday, Big B featured in a made-at-home short film titled "Family" that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, along with superstars from regional cinema such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shiva Rajkumar, besides Dilit Dosanjh and Sonalee Kulkarni.

The four-minute, 39-second film has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B. It talks about how staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive. At the end of the video, Big B also appeals in favour of the film industry''s daily wage workers who are currently left with no income owing to complete halt in filming activity due to the lockdown, which began last month.

--IANS

sim/vnc

