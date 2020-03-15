  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B's note renders Radhika speechless

Big B's note renders Radhika speechless

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 13:35:05 IST

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a hand-written note to Radhika Madan after watching her performance in "Angrezi Medium". The actress says she is overwhelmed and honoured.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared the note which read: "I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in 'Angrezi Medium'. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you."

The actress was over-the-moon on getting the note from the thespian. She said she was speechless and feels overwhelmed.

"I don't know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honour to receive this. I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying 'Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai (Amitabh Bachchan sir has sent you flowers and a note' and me fainting right after that."

She said the note has motivated her to work even harder.

"Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed, in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium," she said.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

FeatureThe names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

The names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan