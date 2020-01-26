Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day on Sunday, cine icon Amitabh Bachchan said he was honoured to get an opporunity to sing the national anthem along with hearing-impaired children.

Big B took to Twitter on Sunday posting a video clip in which he can be seen singing "Jana Gana Mana" in sign language.

"My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..The national anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech .. I am honoured and privileged to be with them," he wrote.

Not only this, Big B also posted a tricolor collage of his pictures in which he can be seen giving a salute.

On the work front, Big B has plenty of pictures in his kitty. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo" this year.

--IANS

