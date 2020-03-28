Big B slammed by netizens for suggesting flies can spread COVID-19

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, is still getting flak in the virtual world for a video he tweeted a couple of days ago where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry.

"Chinese experts have discovered that the coronavirus can survive in human excreta for weeks. Even if the patient recovers fully, the virus can survive in his excreta for a few weeks. If a fly were to sit on such a person's excreta, and then sit on fruits, vegetables or other food items, the disease can spread further," Bachchan said in Hindi, in the video posted on Wednesday, where he calls for a Jan Andolan in the lines of Swachch Bharat Andolan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the polio eradication movement, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Lav Aggarwal, ministry of health and family welfare's joint secretary Lav Aggrawal, dismissed the idea. Talking about the tweet, Aggarwal said: "I have not seen his tweet, but technically I can say that this is an infectious disease and does not spread through flies."

This didn't go down well with the people in the digital world. They have expressed their disappointment and anger for Big B, for spreading wrong information in this difficult time.

"Sir, you are Legend.Why destroy it by sharing unverified News. Sometimes a common view is not the Right View. Don't fall for it. Folded hands… Didn't expect the tweet from an educated person like yourself," said one user.

"#AmitabhBachchan shame on you," wrote another.

"Mr. Bachchan's video has almost 5lakh views, you can imagine the extent of its circulation on other platforms and interactions based on it," said one.

One user said: "#AmitabhBachchan Sir pls stop spreading fake news without any scientific knowledge or research."

"Frankly, it's nothing short of horrifying to see a celebrity who has also been a quiz show host for almost 20 years peddle #fakenews based on some unverified #whatsapp forwards and endanger the lives of countless of his admirers," said another user.

Some were wondering why the government didn't take a strict action against the cinematic icon for spreading unverified information.

"Why there is no fine or sentence against him? He is a repeated offender. #FakeNews," one wrote.

It is the second time that Big B attracted criticism for sharing information that many on social media say is unverified and created confusion.

Earlier, during the Janata Curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Sunday, Amitabh had tweeted an opinion that vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells would reduce or destroy coronavirus potency. On facing social media flak, Big B subsequently took down his post.

