  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B suggests using rail wagons as COVID-19 isolation wards

Big B suggests using rail wagons as COVID-19 isolation wards

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 18:47:42 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique suggestion for citizens amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.The actor took to Twitter and shared the idea that empty rail coaches could be used as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country. He revealed that the idea has been shared by someone on his Instagram page.

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: "One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals."

Fans immediately welcomed the idea and lauded the megastar for his unique suggestion. However, they also wished that the situation does not become serious enough for the plan to be implemented.

One fan shared a graphical layout of the above plan.

Another fan commented: "Nice idea, but just pray we would not use this idea, hope so #COVID2019 would stop here. Just pray that this #Navratri Maata Rani give the solution of this problem."

Another fan wrote: "Yes great idea thought if any emergency needed. Let's hope this situation will never need... People of India will follow the rules and will stay in home #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus."

Another fan suggested: "Grt idea even idle restaurant and hotels can be used."

Bachchan earlier penned a poem urging citizens to cooperate during the 21 days nationwide lockdown. It reads: "Hath hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, sune adesh pradhan ka, sada tum aur hum, yeh bandish jo lagi hai, jeevdayee banegi, 21 dino ka sankalp nishchit corona dafnayegi."

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi