  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B to care givers, first responders: 'Natmastak hoon mai'

Big B to care givers, first responders: 'Natmastak hoon mai'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 13:48:08 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to the care givers and first responders, whom he referred to as the "social warriors."

Big B took to Twitter, where he shared an image of Lord Ganesha made out of the words "Nurse", "Doctor", "Safai karmchari" and "Police".

"The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. Natmastak hoon mai," he captioned the image.

Recently, the Bollywood veteran blogged about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recalling how bigwig filmmaker Prakash Mehra almost cast the two icons in a film.

Big B went down memory lane and blogged: "Its been a groggy night .. had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories .. and Tyson .. and it just would not leave the attention .. became past 4 am .. and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN."

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsBaggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

NewsCOVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

NewsCOVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

COVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

NewsRicha Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

Richa Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

NewsKaran Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

Karan Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

NewsThere is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

There is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

NewsManoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

NewsEminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

NewsGiorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown

Giorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown