Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 10:39:47 IST

It seems Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had a great time on Holi, spending quality time with family and gorging on a whole lot of sweets -- especially gujiyas!

Big B took to his blog to share a few pictures from Holi celebration at home. In one of the images, we can see the actor munching on gujiya.

"...have a gujiya," he captioned the image.

In other images, he is seen standing next to his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, and enjoying Holika dahan.

In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration.

"Abhishek is shooting for 'Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling," he added

On the film front, Big B will be next seen in "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Chehre".

