Big B works out at home, asks fans to keep 'the gym going'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 20:01:35 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been inspiring fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Big B posted a selfie from his gym.

"Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight," he captioned the image.

Amitabh's post has garnered a lot of praises.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: "Love and respect sir."

Actor Dino Morea wrote: "Terrific sir...keep it going."

On the film front, Big B will be seen in "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo".

