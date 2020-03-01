  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B wraps up shooting for 'Brahmastra'

Big B wraps up shooting for 'Brahmastra'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 13:31:43 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra".

Big B took to his blog on Saturday, where he shared a string of photographs from the sets of the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

"So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on 'Brahmastra'. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him," Amitabh wrote.

The megastar also shared a photograph of Ranbir gifting the thespian head phones.

"A gift of the Apple ear plugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile savvy young. As in Ranbir on set, who sets it up for me. The sound is really good. Had seen it on Abhishek and wondered. But it really is good. Thank you.

The 77-year-old star took to Twitter, where he wrote that Ranbir taught him and set up the sound ear plugs.

"Good riddance of the wires and cables," he wrote.

Big B on Instagram shared photograph of Alia and captioned it: "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle and out. The effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia."

"Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam -- on December 4. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta