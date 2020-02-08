Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami teases Salman, tells him to get married

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 15:08:40 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Padma Shri recipient Singer Adnan Sami recently visited the "Bigg Boss" house with his family. Along with the show's host Salman Khan, they had a lot of fun -- so much that the singer told the bachelor superstar to get "sorted out" and get married.

"We had a lot of fun at the 'Bigg Boss' set. Salman was at his 'mehmaan-nawaazi' best! He played with my daughter Medina on the set. He loved my new song 'Tu yaad aya', which I performed on the show," Adnan told IANS after shooting an episode of the controversial reality show.

"He teased me by telling my wife Roya, 'it's good to see that you have sorted him out!' To which I teased him back saying, 'it's about time that even you get 'sorted out' and get married. It's a lot of fun; look at me, I did it three times!' " said the singer.

The two have worked together in films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Lucky: No Time For Love".

Adnan is back with a new non-film single, "Tu yaad aya", composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood numbers such as "Tum hi aana" and the "Malang" title track.

