  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 12:52:04 IST

Amidst the changing relations and complicated dynamics in the Bigg Boss house, love has managed to bloom. With the finale approaching speedily, the contestants need some moral support to build their confidence. Who else besides friends and family can help us do that? 

With the connections week coming into play this week, the contestants will be accompanied by their friends and family members who will not only support them but also play alongside in the tasks.

Himanshi Khurana once again enters the house as Asim’s connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her and his re-entry was like a dream come true for him.

Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes Himanshi. Asim tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

Will Himanshi accept Asim's proposal?

Related Topics

NewsPain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

NewsMeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

MeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

News'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

NewsSelena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

NewsRohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

Rohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

NewsJustin Bieber's new documentary series gives a closer look into his daily life

Justin Bieber's new documentary series gives a closer look into his daily life

NewsAyushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

Ayushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

NewsPooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

Pooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again