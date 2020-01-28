'Bigg Boss 13': Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The angry young man of "Bigg Boss 13", Asim Riaz, turned loverboy for ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana when he went down on one knee to propose marriage to her.

With the connections week coming into play this week, Himanshi will re-enter the house as Asim's connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her.

Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. He tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

In the promo clip, Asim is heard confessing his love to Himanshi. To which she replies: "Soon you will get everything in your life and maybe I am your lady luck."

Asim then questions her: "What are your feelings for me?"

Pat comes the reply from Himanshi: "I am standing her, why am I here?"

He then asks her: "Do you love me?"

A confident Himanshi replies: "Yes. I do."

