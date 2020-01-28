  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bigg Boss 13': Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana

'Bigg Boss 13': Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 16:47:24 IST

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The angry young man of "Bigg Boss 13", Asim Riaz, turned loverboy for ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana when he went down on one knee to propose marriage to her.

With the connections week coming into play this week, Himanshi will re-enter the house as Asim's connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her.

Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. He tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

In the promo clip, Asim is heard confessing his love to Himanshi. To which she replies: "Soon you will get everything in your life and maybe I am your lady luck."

Asim then questions her: "What are your feelings for me?"

Pat comes the reply from Himanshi: "I am standing her, why am I here?"

He then asks her: "Do you love me?"

A confident Himanshi replies: "Yes. I do."

--IANS

dc/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

NewsAditya Roy Kapur: People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor

Aditya Roy Kapur: People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor

NewsAyushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

Ayushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

NewsPooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

Pooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again

NewsMiley Cyrus reveals why she wasn't invited to 2020 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus reveals why she wasn't invited to 2020 Grammy Awards

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Hermosa by Aastha Gill

Song Lyrics of Hermosa by Aastha Gill

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tu Jo Mili from Hacked

Song Lyrics of Tu Jo Mili from Hacked

News'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra