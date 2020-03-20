In an industry where actors are always aiming for six pack abs and size zero body, Mahira Sharma has a different take on it. “I have a simple mantra -one must be comfortable with their body and should be fit”.

The actress says the secret behind her perfect body is not any crash diet but a combination of regular workouts and healthy eating “I think ideally one should not reach a stage where you have to go on crash diets. Crash diets are bad for your body. You need to be conscious on daily basis. I feel workouts and healthy eating should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle”



Mahira Sharma is every girl’s envy on fashion and health front. If you think that the starlet must be depriving herself from delicacies, that's completely wrong "For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. I am careful about what and how much I eat but I do not deprive myself of anything. I don't indulge in crash diets for a particular shoot. I know people who eat in a crazy way and then suddenly they want a perfect body, and to achieve that they go on crash diets which takes a heavy toll on their body in the long term”



“One must not come in peer pressure and aim for six pack abs or a size zero figure. You should be fit and healthy. Thin is out. Fit is the new Sexy!!