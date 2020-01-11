Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone takes contestants for a joyride

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Jan 2020 13:52:06 IST

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone brought fun and joy when she entered the Bigg Boss house, and gave a chance to a few contestants to step out of the house and join her for a "joyride".

For the first time in the history of the "Bigg Boss" show, five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Zariwala were given a chance to step out of the house. They went out for a ride with Deepika.

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for "Bigg Boss 13", Deepika entered the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her "Chhapaak" co-actor Vikrant Massey. They gave an interesting task wherein the contestants had to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants.

For the task, the house was divided into two teams. Team A has Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz, while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Shefali.

Team B recreates the famous 'Chai fight' between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Deepika declared Team B the winner.

Deepika said that for the very first time, the winning team is going to go outside the house for a 'joyride' along with her. The announcement is met with great applause.

They then go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika, who is seen enjoying their company in the vehicle.

