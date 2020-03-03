Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz manipulate Twitter trends?

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 14:48:22 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz was one of the most talked-about contestants on social media. It is being claimed now that most of the Twitter trends in support of him were orchestrated.

Asim might have missed winning the Bigg Boss trophy, but he won hearts and garnered a wide fan following. In fact, there used to be different trends on Twitter almost every day during his stay inside the house.

Now, a Twitter handle with user name The Khabri, has claimed that they used to urge celebrities to post in Asim's favour, and get trends on his name.

"Celebs and verified accounts se trend k lye kesy Request kar ke tweets karvani parti thi is ehsan faramosh Asim ke lye… (Look how we used to request celebrities and people with verified accounts to tweet for this ungrateful Asim) … Check my Insta story for proofs," he tweeted.

In the screenshots, one can see messages to influencers like Kamaal R Khan and Salil Anand requesting them to tweet using the trending hashtag for Asim.

Meanwhile, Asim is enjoying his new-found popularity. He will soon be seen in a music video along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

