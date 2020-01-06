  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman refuse to meet Arhaan after his eviction?

Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman refuse to meet Arhaan after his eviction?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 15:49:08 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Reports coming from sources at "Bigg Boss" season 13 seem to suggest that host Salman Khan refused to meet Rashami Desais beau Arhaan Khan after the latter was evicted from the house.

Apparently, Salman is angry with Arhaan for his behaviour inside the house, and also the controversies that went on owing to him, according to koimo.com.

During his stay in "Bigg Boss" house, Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. Thatre have been allegations also that he has been taking advantage of her property during her absence. Arhaan denied these allegations, but there was proof that he may not have said the truth.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

NewsGolden Globes Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins best picture award

Golden Globes Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins best picture award

NewsTom Hanks gets teary eyed at Golden Globes Awards

Tom Hanks gets teary eyed at Golden Globes Awards

NewsBigg Boss 13 update: Shehnaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 update: Shehnaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla

NewsRadhika Apte looks Fantastical in a leading Magazine Cover, Check now!

Radhika Apte looks Fantastical in a leading Magazine Cover, Check now!

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'