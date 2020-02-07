  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bigg Boss 13': Ex-contestant Madhurima Tuli wows in new pictures

'Bigg Boss 13': Ex-contestant Madhurima Tuli wows in new pictures

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 15:30:02 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant and actress Madhurima Tuli looks like a ray of sunshine in a string of photographs she has shared.

Madhurima looked stunning in a multi coloured dress paired with tassel earrings. She completed her look she has her hair open and natural make-up.

The actress was one the of most talked contestant in "Bigg Boss 13".

In January, Madhurima was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the show.

She had attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.

The two also had a fight where Madhurima had hit Vishal with a slipper. First, Vishal asked for maximum punishment for Madhurima. They both got nominated for two weeks.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

NewsHere's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

Here's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

NewsKeanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

NewsRanveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

NewsKesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Fashion & Lifestyle"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer