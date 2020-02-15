  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 15 Feb 2020 11:30:19 IST

The most controversial show Bigg Boss is finally concluding its 13th season finale on Saturday, February 15. The audience is eager to know the winner for the season out of the six finalists: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

Ahead of the finale all the contestants will perform and danced we will even witness Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz performance along with the host Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the top competitors and have emerged as the strong ones too. Both have a hue fan following and the fans have declared their favorite contestant as the winner.

Check out the video below:

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's powepacked performance for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale.

The makers shared a video in which Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are dancing on the Tanhaji track and giving tough competition to each other on the dance floor too.

Related Topics

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and others had an emotional breakdown after watching their BB journey

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and others had an emotional breakdown after watching their BB journey

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

NewsMariah Carey roped in to perform at Brighton Pride 2020 festival

Mariah Carey roped in to perform at Brighton Pride 2020 festival

NewsRashami Desai reveals her learning from the house of Bigg Boss

Rashami Desai reveals her learning from the house of Bigg Boss

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish drops new James Bond theme song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish drops new James Bond theme song

FeatureThese top six films prove Sanjay Dutt can easily ace the roles of a lover, a rebel, a devil and lots more!

These top six films prove Sanjay Dutt can easily ace the roles of a lover, a rebel, a devil and lots more!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'That's What Love Is' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'That's What Love Is' by Justin Bieber

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'