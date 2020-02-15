The most controversial show Bigg Boss is finally concluding its 13th season finale on Saturday, February 15. The audience is eager to know the winner for the season out of the six finalists: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

Ahead of the finale all the contestants will perform and danced we will even witness Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz performance along with the host Salman Khan.

Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the top competitors and have emerged as the strong ones too. Both have a hue fan following and the fans have declared their favorite contestant as the winner.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's powepacked performance for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale.

The makers shared a video in which Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are dancing on the Tanhaji track and giving tough competition to each other on the dance floor too.