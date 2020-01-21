Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi doesn't blame Asim for breakup with ex

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" host Salman Khan recently slammed contestant Asim Riaz for being the reason behind Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's breakup with her boyfriend Chao. It seems like Salman's allegation on Asim has not gone down well with Himanshi. She was seen defending Asim on social media.

"No one has right to judge my personal life.... it's me who's going through this. Na asim galat hai na chao na main, situation hi aisi hai (Neither Asim, nor Chao and nor I is worng, it's just that the situation is such).... aisa sabki zindgi me up down aata hai, bus humara logo ke saamne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai (everyone has ups and down in their lives, ours is in the public eye, so there is a ruckus over it)," Himanshi, a former contestant of "Bigg Boss 13" tweeted.

Himanshi and Asim became close on the current season of the reality TV show and Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi on television, although she was already in a relationship with her boyfriend Chao.

After eviction, Himanshi apparently broke up with her boyfriend. During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen telling Asim that he was wrong in loving someone who was engaged and about to get married.

"You should not have feelings for somebody who is going to get married, it is a man thing. He broke up with her when he saw the flirting. The fact that a girl and a boy are dating, uske beech me ghusna is wrong (coming in between them is wrong)," Salman had said.

On seeing Salman holding Asim responsible for her split, Himanshi subsequently took to Twitter to explain her situation and urging people not to blame Asim.

"Will clear everything, don't be so insensitive.. Asim par koi blame nahi ayega (there will be no blame on Asim) I promise.. I know he's upset..... rishta mera bhi tuta hai, dono tough situation me hai (even I've had a break-up, both of us are in a tough situation).... kisi ki koi galti nahi hai (no one is to blame)... but Asim fans need to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikar hai (Asim is close to me so I am concerned)," Himanshi tweeted.

