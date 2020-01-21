  1. Home
Himanshi Khurana lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill's father (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 10:04:33 IST

In a recent interview, "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaz Gill's father Santok Gill blamed her housemate Himanshi Khurana for destroying his daughter's career.

"After the fight, whenever Shehnaaz got work, Himanshi would call up directors and producers and start filling their ears against Shehnaaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing. I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaz's place that person would have committed suicide.

"She used to get hate mail and messages on social media. Out of 100 comments, she used to get 90 vulgar comments. It was all done by Himanshi's PR team. Shehnaz did not give up and continued working. The entire Punjab industry has boycotted Shehnaaz and used to hate her," said Santok, according to a report in timesofindia.com.

Subsequently, Himanshi retorted to such claims on social media, the timesofindia.com further stated.

"Agar apki veti ne mere viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but aap apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. Aap soch smj kr interview do (If your daughter tried committing suicide due to me, get her to see the point that she started the controversy and then started feeling disturbed. In an interview she gave in Canada your daughter said she got work owing to controversy. Think what you say in an interview)."

