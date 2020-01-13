  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan back in the house for fun task

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 18:25:08 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 11" contestant Hina Khan will return to the house to conduct a fun task in the ongoing season.

On "Bigg Boss 13", Hina will be seen making her third special appearance this season on the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

She is set to throw open a fun 'Elite Club' challenge to the top 10 of the current season. As part of the task, Hina will be judging the contending contestants on various factors to eventually decide who would be good enough to be a part of the 'Elite Club'.

"Till date people remember Hina as one of the strongest lady contestants 'Bigg Boss' has ever seen. From her amazing style statement to her 'SherKhan' personality, she really made season 11 standout like none other," said a source.

"So bringing her as a special guest for the third time in this season, was warmly welcomed once again. Also, there is nobody who would understand the 'Elite Club' system better than her, and the way she is going to be seen conducting this task is not only going to be a lot of fun but you guys will also see the contestants very much on their toes for this one," added the source.

