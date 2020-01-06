Bigg Boss 13: Madhurina hist Vishal with sandal

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:00:58 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Sandal attacks seems to be the new way to garner rating on the murky reality TV show, "Bigg Boss" on season 13, after filthy language and nasty behaviour among contestants have been abundantly promoted by the Colors channel.

In the latest episode , Madhurima and Vishal will be seen involved in a nasty battle. In the teaser released by the channel, Madhurima hits Vishal with a 'chappal' after being provoked by him, according to timesofindia.com.

This comes after Shehnaz threw slippers at Sidharth.

In the Madhurima-Vishal fight, Bigg Boss intervenes and tries to resolve the fight, but to no avail.

Then, he asks who out of Vishal and Madhurima would want to leave the house. On this, and angry Vishal gets up and heads out to the garden.

--IANS

--IANS

