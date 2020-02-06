Bigg Boss 13: Mall task rumours create confusion among fans

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 17:10:32 IST

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shuklas fans, who had gathered at a mall here, were in for a disappointment on Thursday morning when they fell victim to rumours around the much-hyped "mall task" of the controversial reality TV show.

"Bigg Boss 13" fans were eagerly waiting for the "mall task". Many unconfirmed sources and pages on different social media channels claimed that elite club members Rashami, Sidharth and Asim will be taken outside the house on Thursday to perform a task at the mall in Goregaon.

Fans of the respective contestants gathered in large number at the mall to cheer for their favourite contestants.

According to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have surfaced on the Internet, showing police entering the mall to control the crowd, and ask the fans to go back.

Rashami's official Twitter handle, which had asked fans to get to the mall to support her at 10 a.m. in a now-deleted post, also apologised for the miscommunication.

"If any inconvenience caused to anyone due to this whole mall-task confusion apologies because we as their official handles also just followed the "Various News" we saw on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook pages… Thanks a lot for all those people who came out for support #TeamRD #StayHome," the post read.

