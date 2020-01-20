Bigg Boss 13: Paras's girlfriend Akanksha shares cryptic post

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 18:55:30 IST

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chabbra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has shared a cryptic post on Twitter after he called her "clingy" in the weekend episode of the reality show.

In the last "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, Paras was seen arguing with the show host Salman Khan, who questioned him because he seemed to be getting too close with co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

Paras said that he wanted to part ways with Akanksha but she never agreed. It was also spotlighted that Akanksha was paying for his clothes, perfumes, shoes and rent.

Paras concluded that he will pay-off all the money that Akanksha is spending or spent on him. He also hinted that Akanksha is being clingy as she doesn't want to let go of the relationship.

As a reaction, Akanksha took to Twitter and wrote: "In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all I could, I gave it my best #timetofly #beingme #akankshapuri."

On Monday, Akanksha shared a photograph of herself on social media and captioned it: "I want to make the rest of my life... the best of my life !"

