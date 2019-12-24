Actress Rashami Desai is in no mood to stop targeting her fellow "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla. On the recent episode of the controversial reality TV show, Rashami claims her previous working experience with Sidharth on the daily soap "Dil se Dil Tak" was far from pleasant.

Talking to her boyfriend Arhaan, Rashami shares that Sidharth was thrown out of the soap twice due to his abusive behavior. She also revealed that Sidharth used to taunt her and speak to her in bad tone.

When Arhaan asked Rashami why she remained silent at that time and did not expose Sidharth, she stated she was in financial crises and badly needed work.

"I was bankrupt. I had loans to pay back. I did not have a house. That's why I ignored all this," Rashami said.

Not only this, Rashami also recalled how Sidharth lied and fooled Arti Singh to make him meet her so that he could apologise to her.

Later, Rashami even confronted Arti about it in the show. To that, Arti said she did not want to get into her personal life.