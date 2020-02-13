Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai turns 34

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) From acting in Bhojpuri film industry to becoming the most-talked about contestant in the 13th season of the reality show, Rashami Desai has found her way back into the spotlight, and thats what makes her 34th birthday special.

The actress turned 34 on Thursday.

Did you know about Rashami's struggle during her bankruptcy days? Or her role as a landlord? Or her love story with Arhaan Khan? Or her issues with her family? Well, her stint on "Bigg Boss" season 13 has brought Rashami's personal life out in open.

Before she stepped into "Bigg Boss" house, Rashami was the beautiful heroine of shows like "Uttaran" and "Dil Se Dil Tak". "Bigg Boss" has changed all of that, opening up the pandora's box on her personal life.

Her troubled personal and professional equation with "Dil Se Dil Tak" co-star Sidharth Shukla also got highlighted through "Bigg Boss".

The actress started her career by acting in the Bhojpuri film industry at a young age. She starred in several B-grade Bhojpuri films before bagging a good role in "Pari Hoon Main" and "Shhh... Koi Hai".

She has also done many commercials, including one with "Bigg Boss" host Salman Khan. The actress was also in spotlight because of her ugly divorce with "Uttaran" co-actor Nandish Sandhu.

Before "Bigg Boss", Rashami participated "Comedy Circus", "Zara Nachke Dikha", "Crime Patrol", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", and "Kitchen Champion" season two.

