  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's nephew, niece helped her patch-up with Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's nephew, niece helped her patch-up with Sidharth

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 18:07:19 IST

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Rashami Desai's niece and nephew have been instrumental in initiating a patch-up between the actress and her fellow "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla. The little ones made the two contestants "hug" out their differences.

A preview clip of the upcoming episode shows Sidharth introducing his mother to Rashami and Shehnaz Gill. In the next scene, Rashami is seen crying. Sidharth comes to her and she tells him how one has come to meet her from her family, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report.

Moments later, Rashami's nephew and niece enter the house. Her nephew asks Rashami why she is no more on talking terms with Sidharth.

They make Sidharth and Rashmi shake hands and hug each other.

Sidharth and Rashami have often engaged in explicit verbal spats in the house.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors channel.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

NewsAmeesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

Ameesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

NewsJohn Cena says he is not done with wrestling

John Cena says he is not done with wrestling

NewsPriyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

Priyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Movie ReviewDolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Dolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewJust Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Just Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS