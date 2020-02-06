With just a few days left for the finale of Bigg Boss 13, All the contestants are gearing up and putting their best foot forward for the finale.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the top seasons in Bigg Boss series and has garnened a lot of attention all thanks to the contestants and their entertainment.

As the show comes to an end and all are waiting for the finale episode. Fans of the contestants already declared their favorite as the winner. But who will win the coveted title?

Siddharth Shukla, Asiam Riaz , Rashmi Desai,Shehnaz Gill and many other contestants have a huge fan following and has created a lot of buzz because of their entertainment.

BIGG BPP

Rashmi Desai

She has worked her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla in the Colors show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' . She has a huge fan following. Her controversary with Arhaan Khan is also complicated.

Siddharth Shukla

He has been a strongest contestant with a huge fan following on this show. He has also won Khatron Ke Khiladi so there are chances that he could won this coveted title.

Shehnaaz Gill

She is famous as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. She instantly made fans through antics and everyone loves her entertainment. Her relationship with Siddharth Shukla is famous as SidNaaz. We love their friendship and SidNaaz.

Asim Riaz

This guy breaked many records and has been favourite since the start. Recently WWE wrestler John Cena shared his photo and fans cant keep calm as he gets support from a Hollywood personality. Asim is one of the most popular contestants of this seasons and is amongst the top seven contestants this season.

Aarti Singh

Initially Aarti seems to be confused with her game but now she is all focused and could win the BB13 title as she has showed how to play the game and is still in the race to win the title.