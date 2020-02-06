  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 06 Feb 2020 16:30:22 IST

With just a few days left for the finale of Bigg Boss 13, All the contestants are gearing up and putting their best foot forward for the finale.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the top seasons in Bigg Boss series and has garnened a lot of attention all thanks to the contestants and their entertainment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan gets notice for staying in Rashami's house

As the show comes to an end and all are waiting for the finale episode. Fans of the contestants already declared their favorite as the winner. But who will win the coveted title?

Siddharth Shukla, Asiam Riaz , Rashmi Desai,Shehnaz Gill and many other contestants have a huge fan following and has created a lot of buzz because of their entertainment.

Who will win Bigg Boss 13? Comment below:

BIGG BPP

Rashmi Desai

She has worked her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla in the Colors show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' . She has a huge fan following. Her controversary with Arhaan Khan is also complicated.

Siddharth Shukla

He has been a strongest contestant with a huge fan following on this show. He has also won Khatron Ke Khiladi so there are chances that he could won this coveted title.

Shehnaaz Gill

She is famous as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. She instantly made fans through antics and everyone loves her entertainment. Her relationship with Siddharth Shukla is famous as SidNaaz. We love their friendship and SidNaaz.

Asim Riaz

This guy breaked many records and has been favourite since the start. Recently WWE wrestler John Cena shared his photo and fans cant keep calm as he gets support from a Hollywood personality. Asim is one of the most popular contestants of this seasons and is amongst the top seven contestants this season.

Aarti Singh

Initially Aarti seems to be confused with her game but now she is all focused and could win the BB13 title as she has showed how to play the game and is still in the race to win the title.

Related Topics

NewsDhvani Bhanushali celebrates her songs success with underprivileged children

Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates her songs success with underprivileged children

NewsScarlett Johansson feels fortunate to work with child actors

Scarlett Johansson feels fortunate to work with child actors

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his bond with Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt opens up on his bond with Leonardo DiCaprio

NewsDua Lipa gears up for her next album

Dua Lipa gears up for her next album

NewsSinger Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning

Singer Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning

NewsShannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot

Kendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot