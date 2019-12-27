Bigg Boss is certainly a reality show where viewers have seen the making and breaking of countless relationships, season after season. While Rashami and Arhaan have clearly been in the limelight, the couple has had their share of ups and downs inside the house.

Now, in the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Rashami Desai is seen having an intimate chat with Arhaan where she specifies her priorities in life.

In a light-hearted conversation, Rashami tells Arhaan ‘Meri life ki priorities bahut clear hai, pata hai na’ and further asks him to name them.

Arhaan, who seems to know a lot about Rashami responds ‘Pehle pe aap, doosre pe main.’ Here, Rashami clarifies that work comes second in priority for her to which Arhaan reacts ‘Accha doosre pe kaam, teesre pe main.’

When Rashami points out that her family is third in priority for her, an unsure Arhaan asks if he is placed on the fourth spot. Rashami then reveals ‘Nahi Nahi teesre mein hi. Family mein kuch log hain usmein se tum bhi ho.’

Rashami further continues, ‘Chauthe pe kya? Shuffle kar dete hain, pehle traveling karte hain fir family rakhte hain.’ After listening to Rashami’s priority list, Arhaan questions ‘Meri life ka kya hona chahiye?’

In her response, a dominating Rashami quips ‘I should be there in all 5, khatam baat, declared. Samajh mein aayi?’ Fir tumhari zindagi mein main kyun adjust karu, teesre number pe? Why am I on number three?, asks Arhaan who is trying to understand the reason behind this disparity.

Rashami mentions that she is not asking Arhaan to adjust or settle for any less and goes on to say ‘Tumhari life main paancho pe main hi honi chahiye hun, ya toh main aur kaam. Samajh aaya.’