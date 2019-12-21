  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bigg Boss 13': Salman Khan asks makers to get another host

'Bigg Boss 13': Salman Khan asks makers to get another host

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 13:40:08 IST

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

In the upcoming episode, Rashami will be seen throwing tea at Sidharth. Then, Sidharth does the same and the situation gets worse when Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan comes in between the two. An agitated Sidharth loses his temper and ends up tearing Arhaan's shirt.

Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.

"Because I am not ready for this sh*t," Salman said in the promo video.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

NewsDance Plus 5: Varun Dhawan expresses his love for Shraddha Kapoor

Dance Plus 5: Varun Dhawan expresses his love for Shraddha Kapoor

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi