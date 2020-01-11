Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to leave the house

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) It seems Salman Khan is in no mood to tolerate emotional drama of any "Bigg Boss 13" contestant. In one of the "Weekend Ka Vaar" promo videos, the superstar host is seen scolding Shehnaaz Gill for acting up, and asking her to leave the show.

It is believed that Shehnaaz is one of Salman's favourite contestants of the season.

Now, in a promo released by the makers, Salman was seen losing his cool at Shehnaaz for acting up and hitting herself.

The preview shows that Salman is irked by her antics. He tells Shehnaaz that if everyone calls her 'jealous', then be it. After hearing this, Shehnaaz, who hails from Punjab, starts crying. She even accused Salman of betraying her while crying, going on to sit on the floor.

Salman warns her not to continue the drama in front of him as he behaved quite respectfully with her and expects the same in return. He also mentioned about the instance where she hit herself while crying.

She asked the host to let her go as she doesn't want to stay inside anymore. Salman then asks Shehnaaz to stop doing drama in front of him.

In fact, Salman even asked the "Bigg Boss" makers to open the gates for Shehnaaz to come out of the show. That's when Shehnaaz storms out of the living area while crying, towards the main gate.

She sits near the main gate and cries alone. Sidharth Shukla comes to comfort her but she is in no mood to speak to anyone.

In another scene in the clip, Salman is seen warning Sidharth, telling him that Shehnaaz is in love with him.

Inside the house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are close friends. The two share the same bed and hold hands while sleeping next to each other. Fans love their chemistry and have come up with #SidNaaz hashtag.

--IANS

sug/bg