  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan enters house to clean up the mess

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan enters house to clean up the mess

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 15:24:13 IST

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood's superstar and host of "Bigg Boss 13" Salman Khan has taken on the duty of cleaning the 'Bigg Boss' house, and entered it to do the chores, leaving the contestants embarrassed.

Through this week, contestant Shehnaaz Gill has had a tough time assigning house duties to housemates, who made excuses not to do the work, leaving the house in a mess. Now, Salman has taken the matter in his own hands, teaching a lesson to the contestants.

In the latest promo released by makers, Salman is seen entering the house for the first time in the history of the show to do household chores himself.

From cleaning dirty dishes, to clearing out the refrigerator, mopping the floor, to cleaning the dirty washrooms, Salman did everything on his own, giving a silent treatment to the contestants. The contestants are seen apologising profusely to Salman from inside the bedroom, but Salman pays no heed and continues cleaning the house.

Salman later meets the housemates through Me TV and they apologise for their mistakes. He refuses to accept their apologies and says that nobody has any "shame" as they think they are 'tees maar khan'. He even tells the inmates that people are not liking their drama anymore.

--IANS

sug/bc

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

FeatureParty Plans for Introverts on New Year's Eve

Party Plans for Introverts on New Year's Eve

FeatureBollywood Party Mashup Songs

Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

FeatureBollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019