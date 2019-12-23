Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to get special Xmas gift from family?

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 18:16:08 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Christmas is just around the corner and dancer Shefali Jariwala might get a surprise gift from her family while she is locked in the "Bigg Boss" house.

Survival inside the "Bigg Boss" house is a challenge for contestants because they are forced to cut all ties with the outside world while on the show.

Viewers recently got to see a soft side of Shefali who, in the latest clip of "Unseen Undekha" on VOOT, mentions that she misses seeing her nephews and also her pet pug, which she regards as her "son".

According to sources, Shefali's family members have reached out to the makers and they want to send a Christmas video to her.

The source said: "After watching the clip, Shefali's family got together and made a special Christmas video for her from them, featuring her 'son' and her sister's two kids whom Shefali misses the most."

"We're sure this video will give Shefali the strength to continue her stint in the house and this would certainly be the perfect Christmas gift for her," added the source.

